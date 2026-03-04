Tokyo High Court Upholds Unification Church Dissolution Order

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 4 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo High Court on Wednesday upheld a district court order for the dissolution of the controversial religious group Unification Church, stripping the organization of its status as a religious corporation.

"A dissolution order is necessary and inevitable, even when taking into consideration the impact on followers' freedom of religion," Motoko Miki, presiding judge of the high court, said.

The dissolution order took effect despite the Unification Church's plan to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court.

The latest ruling marked a major milestone in developments regarding the Unification Church, formally known as the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, which came under renewed scrutiny following the fatal 2022 shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe by a defendant who believed Abe had ties to the organization.

Also on Wednesday, Tokyo District Court appointed lawyer Hisashi Ito of the Dai-ichi Tokyo Bar Association as liquidator in charge of the Unification Church, kicking off debt consolidation and other liquidation procedures. The group will be able to continue its activities as an unincorporated association, but will no longer be able to receive the tax benefits that were granted to it as a religious corporation.

