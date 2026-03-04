2 Japanese Nationals Evacuated from Iran

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 4 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Wednesday that it has evacuated two nationals living in Iran to neighboring Azerbaijan amid rising tensions in the region spurred by U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran.

The two Japanese nationals were evacuated by land, leaving Tehran on Tuesday, Japan time, and arriving in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, in the early morning of Wednesday.

Two members of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Emergency Response Team and a medical officer from the Japanese Embassy in Turkey were tasked with caring for the evacuees.

The Japanese government has evacuated five nationals from Israel by bus. According to the Foreign Ministry, some 200 Japanese people are currently in Iran and about 1,000 are in Israel.

Tokyo will consider continuing evacuation operations if more Japanese nationals seek assistance.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]