Man Held for Splashing Oil at Shrine near Tokyo in 2015

Chiba, March 4 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese man living in the United States was arrested Wednesday for allegedly splashing an oil-like liquid at a shrine in Chiba Prefecture, near Tokyo, in 2015.

According to the Chiba prefectural police, Masahide Kanayama, 63, whose occupation is unknown, is suspected of damaging Katori Jingu, a Shinto shrine in the city of Katori.

Kanayama was brought back to Japan under the Japan-U.S. extradition treaty. He has admitted to the allegations.

In March 2015, he allegedly damaged four parts of the shrine, including pillars and steps of its main worship hall, a state-registered tangible cultural property, by splashing an oil-like substance.

Other areas of Katori Jingu were also found with signs of oil scattered.

