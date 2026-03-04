Distributors Raided over Gas Oil Cartel in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 4 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office and the Fair Trade Commission searched on Wednesday the offices of East Japan Usami Co. and other companies for evidence of an alleged price-fixing cartel for gas oil sold to businesses.

The authorities suspect that the companies violated the antimonopoly law.

After the FTC raided eight companies in September last year, the special investigation squad of the prosecutors office began questioning people concerned.

If the FTC files a criminal complaint, it will be its first since one brought over bid-rigging connected to the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics held in 2021.

Officials from the special investigation squad entered East Japan Usami's headquarters in Tokyo's Bunkyo Ward shortly after 10:30 a.m., filing inside in small groups.

