15 Years On: Japan Still Struggles with Disaster-Related Deaths

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 6 (Jiji Press)--As of the end of 2025, the cumulative number of deaths indirectly linked to the massive March 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Japan had reached 3,810, with little sign that such losses will cease anytime soon.

The disaster, which devastated wide areas primarily in northeastern Japan, and the subsequent nuclear accident at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s Fukushima No. 1 plant forced many residents into long-term evacuation, subjecting them to severe psychological and physical strain.

Institutional issues, including how disaster-related deaths are officially certified, have also come to light. As the 15th anniversary of the catastrophe approaches, the Japanese government's declared goal of reducing these indirect deaths to zero still appears far from being achieved.

Apart from deaths directly caused by natural disasters, such as those resulting from buildings collapsing in an earthquake, "disaster-related deaths" refer to fatalities that occur when injuries sustained during the disaster worsen, or when pre-existing medical conditions deteriorate due to the physical and mental strain of living in evacuation.

According to the Cabinet Office, such indirect cases were first documented after the Great Hanshin-Awaji Earthquake of January 1995, which severely struck the western port city of Kobe and its surrounding areas.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]