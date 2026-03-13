15 Years On: Fukushima Winery Becoming Community Hub

Newsfrom Japan

Tomioka, Fukushima Pref., March 13 (Jiji Press)--A winery in the town of Tomioka in Fukushima Prefecture has taken off as a place for locals to interact with each other.

This spring, the winery will sell the first wine made in the town of Tomioka, located within the 20-kilometer radius of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

Wine producer Shubun Endo, 54, had lost his house in Tomioka in the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster, which triggered the nuclear accident at the power plant.

He started growing grapevines 10 years ago, hoping to contribute to the revival of the northeastern prefecture. In May last year, he opened Tomioka Winery, which also has a wine shop and a restaurant.

"This is becoming a place where people can talk about the town, renewing old friendships and making memories," Endo said, happy that his place has become a hub for locals and former town residents to interact.

