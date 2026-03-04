Japan PM Takaichi to Have Dinner with Muslim Ambassadors

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will host an annual evening meal for ambassadors of Islamic countries to Japan on March 12, sources said Wednesday.

Every year, the government holds an "iftar," the feast after sunset to break the daytime fast during the period of Ramadan, at the prime minister's office in Tokyo.

At this year's iftar, Takaichi and ambassadors are expected to exchange views on ways to help de-escalate tensions around Iran that intensified due to the U.S.-Israeli attacks since Saturday.

Takaichi will also seek cooperation to ensure the safe passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint in a key oil transport route that has been effectively blocked, and to secure the safety of Japanese nationals in the Middle East.

The iftar hosted in March last year by then Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba was attended by ambassadors to Japan and other representatives from 45 economies, including Iran, Jordan and Indonesia.

