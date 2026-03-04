Victims, Others Happy about Unification Church Dissolution Order

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 4 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese court’s order on Wednesday for the dissolution of the Unification Church satisfied victims of the controversial group and their supporters, while people related to the religious organization expressed anger and frustration.

A man in his 60s who has spent more than two decades working for a nationwide association supporting victims of the group, formally known as the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, welcomed the ruling.

“I had been sure that an order for its dissolution would be handed down,” he said. Still, he added: “This decision is only a starting point. The emotional scars will remain for a long time.”

“At the very least, I want the financial issues to be resolved quickly,” he said.

His wife, in her 70s and a former unification Church believer who donated around 1 million yen to the group, said she felt “relieved” as the order was maintained.

