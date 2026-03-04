Japan, Canada to Cooperate on Evacuation of Citizens

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan and Canada on Wednesday signed a memorandum to work together for the evacuation of their citizens when emergencies occur in other countries.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Canadian Ambassador to Japan Ian McKay signed the memorandum at a ceremony in Tokyo.

The agreement came amid growing tensions over Iran following the U.S.-Israeli strikes on the country and ahead of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's visit to Japan from Friday.

This is the third such memorandum for Japan, following ones with South Korea and Australia.

Japan and Canada cooperated in the evacuation of citizens during the Sudanese civil war in 2023 and when the security condition deteriorated in Haiti in 2024.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]