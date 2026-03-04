Japan Crown Prince, Crown Princess to Visit Paraguay in Aug.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko will visit Paraguay in mid-August to attend events marking the 90th anniversary of Japanese migration there, the Imperial Household Agency said Wednesday.

The state visit follows an invitation from the Paraguayan president extended in mid-January.

The couple will spend about a week in the South American country, where they are expected to pay a courtesy call on the president, attend a commemorative ceremony and meet members of the local community of "Nikkei" Japanese immigrants and their descendants.

It will be the couple's first overseas state visit since their trip to Turkey in December 2024.

Members of the Japanese Imperial Family have visited Paraguay six times in the past. It will be the Crown Prince's first visit to the country since November 2006.

