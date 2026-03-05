13 Japanese Detained near Jakarta for Suspected Fraud

Newsfrom Japan

Jakarta, March 5 (Jiji Press)--Indonesian immigration authorities arrested 13 Japanese nationals after uncovering a fraud base in Bogor in West Java, near Jakarta.

The arrests announced on Wednesday mark the first such case involving Japanese citizens in Indonesia, according to the Japanese Embassy in the Southeast Asian country.

The 13 men in their 20s to 40s were detained on Monday for allegedly attempting to defraud elderly Japanese living outside Indonesia by posing as telecommunications company employees or police officers since February.

Authorities seized police uniforms, many smartphones and tablet devices. The amount of damage and the number of cases are under investigation.

In Southeast Asia, there have been cases in which Japanese nationals were detained in connection with fraud operations.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]