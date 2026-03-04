Japan "Condemns" Iran's Actions Destabilizing Region: Motegi

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Wednesday that Tokyo "condemns" Iran's actions that destabilize the region, citing, among other things, Tehran's mentioning of the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil chokepoint.

Until now, the Japanese government had urged Tehran to stop any destabilizing actions since the U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran, while opting not to use the word "condemn."

During Wednesday's phone talks with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Motegi said that civilian vessels have in fact been attacked in the strait and nearby waters.

Retaliatory strikes by Iran have targeted diplomatic and civilian facilities in Qatar and other neighboring countries, resulting in civilian casualties, he added.

The Qatari minister expressed hopes of working with the Japanese government to calm the situation as soon as possible and secure peace and stability in the region.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]