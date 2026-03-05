15 Years On: Orphans Need to Share Family Loss Experience

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 5 (Jiji Press)--Disaster orphans need a supportive environment where they can share their experience of losing family members with others, a Japanese survey has found.

Published by Ashinaga Foundation on Wednesday, the survey covered 1,444 people who received support grants worth 2.82 million yen per person from the nonprofit organization after losing parents in the massive earthquake and tsunami that mainly struck the Tohoku northeastern region in March 2011.

The survey was conducted between Dec. 20 last year and Jan. 15 this year. Valid responses came from 330 people.

The survey found that respondents who said they had an environment where they could share their experience of losing family members and actually did so tended to feel less lonely and have higher self-esteem.

Meanwhile, there were 145 respondents who did not talk about their loss even though they had access to such an environment.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]