Centrist Party, DPFP Positive on Joining National Council

Tokyo, March 4 (Jiji Press)--The leaders of the major Japanese opposition Centrist Reform Alliance and the Democratic Party for the People on Wednesday sounded positive on their participation in a recently launched suprapartisan national council on consumption tax and other issues.

“We want to positively consider” joining the council, Centrist Reform Alliance chief Junya Ogawa said in a television program.

“We would be ready to participate if conditions, such as information disclosure, are met,” DPFP head Yuichiro Tamaki said in the same TV program.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party, led by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, and its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, have continued calling on the Centrist Reform Alliance and the DPFP to join the national council after two opposition parties skipped its inaugural meeting held on Thursday last week.

Team Mirai is currently the only opposition party in the council, which discusses a proposal to exempt food items from the consumption tax for two years and social security-related issues.

