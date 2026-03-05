Former Upper House Lawmaker Kohei Otsuka Dies at 66

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 5 (Jiji Press)--Kohei Otsuka, a former member of Japan's House of Councillors, died of heart failure on Monday. He was 66.

A native of the central city of Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, Otsuka got a job at the Bank of Japan after graduating from Waseda University. In 2001, he ran for the Upper House as a candidate of the now-defunct Democratic Party and won his first election.

He served as state minister of health, labor and welfare, head of a party that succeeded the Democratic Party and preceded the Democratic Party for the People, and acting chief of the DPFP.

In November 2024, Otsuka lost the Nagoya mayoral election. The DPFP considered fielding Otsuka in last month's House of Representatives election, but he declined due to poor health.

