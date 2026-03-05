Kairos No. 3 Rocket Launch Unsuccessful

Newsfrom Japan

Kushimoto, Wakayama Pref., March 5 (Jiji Press)--The launch of Japanese startup Space One Co.'s Kairos No. 3 small rocket ended in failure on Thursday morning, following the unsuccessful launches of the No. 1 and No. 2 rockets.

If successful, it would have been the first time for a Japanese rocket developed solely by the private sector to put a satellite into orbit.

The No. 3 rocket lifted off from Space One's Spaceport Kii launch site in the western Japan town of Kushimoto, Wakayama Prefecture, at around 11:10 a.m. However, the company aborted the flight soon after takeoff.

Space One explained that it took the measure after finding it difficult to complete the mission. It will hold a press conference later in the day.

The 18-meter, 23-ton rocket was carrying five small satellites, including those developed by students at a Tokyo high school and the Taiwan Space Agency.

