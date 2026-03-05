Japan Urges UAE to Maintain Stable Oil Supply

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese industry minister Ryosei Akazawa on Thursday urged the United Arab Emirates to maintain a stable oil supply even amid disruptions caused by Iranian attacks.

In a meeting with his UAE counterpart, Sultan Al Jaber, in Tokyo, Akazawa also called on the UAE, a major oil supplier to Japan, to play a leading role in stabilizing the oil market.

Jaber responded that Japan is a high strategic priority for the UAE, and that his country will play its part. However, he added that there is nothing that can be done if the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint on a key oil shipping lane, is destroyed.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]