Saudi Arabia, UAE Vow Cooperation on Oil Supply to Japan

Tokyo, March 5 (Jiji Press)--Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates this week pledged continued cooperation in ensuring a stable oil supply to Japan amid disruptions from an escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.

Japan relies on the two Middle Eastern countries for over 80 pct of its oil imports.

Japanese industry minister Ryosei Akazawa asked his UAE counterpart, Sultan Al Jaber, in a meeting in Tokyo on Thursday to maintain a stable oil supply to Japan. Akazawa also called on the UAE to play a leading role in stabilizing the oil market.

Jaber responded that Japan is a high strategic priority for the UAE, and that his country will play its part.

In an online meeting with Akazawa on Wednesday, Saudi Arabian energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said his country will work to maintain a stable oil supply to Japan.

