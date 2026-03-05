DPFP to Join National Council on Social Security

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 5 (Jiji Press)--Democratic Party for the People chief Yuichiro Tamaki said Thursday that the opposition party will now join the National Council on Social Security, which is considering the details of a proposed zero consumption tax rate for food products.

According to Tamaki, the decision comes after the administration of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has accepted his party's requests for the disclosure of information related to the council and the party's involvement in the selection of council members from among relevant experts.

At a party meeting on Thursday, Tamaki indicated that the DPFP, which is negative about lowering the consumption tax rate only for food products, will aim to realize a residential tax deduction combined with a social insurance premium refund system.

"Only our party can properly raise issues," Tamaki stressed.

The national council held its first meeting on Feb. 26, with Team Mirai being the only opposition party to participate.

