Japan Raises Travel Alert for 6 Countries in Middle East

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Foreign Ministry on Thursday raised its travel alert for six countries in the Middle East, in response to the worsening situation in the region following U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran.

The alert is now at Level 3, the second highest in the ministry's four-tier system, urging Japanese nationals to avoid traveling to Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman and eastern Saudi Arabia for any reason, and advising Japanese residents there to consider or prepare for evacuation.

As international airports in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and the UAE, have been closed, the ministry plans to transport Japanese nationals there by land to Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, and Muscat, the capital of Oman, where airports remain open. Government-chartered flights will then transport them to Tokyo if they wish.

As people from neighboring countries flock to the two cities' airports, it is becoming difficult to secure air tickets.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]