Honda to Sell 2 U.S.-Built Models in Japan

Tokyo, March 5 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co. said Thursday it will sell two U.S.-built models in Japan starting in the second half of this year, a move that could help narrow the United States' trade deficit with Japan as Washington criticizes the gap.

The Japanese automaker will import the Acura Integra Type S, a luxury vehicle, and the Passport TrailSport Elite, a large SUV, using a simplified certification system established in Japan last month for U.S.-made vehicles.

Honda aims to broaden its lineup in Japan by adding vehicles that feature designs and driving performances tailored to the U.S. market.

Among other Japanese automakers, Toyota Motor Corp. is aiming to import three U.S.-produced models, including the Camry sedan, while Nissan Motor Co. is considering a similar step.

