Subaru to Launch New Electric SUV Trailseeker in April

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 5 (Jiji Press)-- Japan's Subaru Corp. said Thursday that it will launch the Trailseeker electric SUV in the domestic market April 9.

The Trailseeker, developed jointly with Toyota Motor Corp., is the first EV to be produced by Subaru. The new SUV can travel up to 734 kilometers on a single battery charge, among the longest in Japan.

The battery can be charged from 10 pct to 80 pct in as little as 28 minutes. The charging time is the same even in low temperatures because the SUV is equipped with a battery-heating function.

The Trailseeker has a larger luggage space than vehicles of similar size. Four-wheel-drive and front-wheel drive models are available for the SUV. Subaru has not disclosed its prices.

The firm released the Solterra EV, developed with Toyota, in April 2022. Subaru has outsourced its production to Toyota.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]