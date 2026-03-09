Cross-Mentoring Initiatives Aim to Develop Female Execs in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese companies are increasingly adopting so-called cross-mentoring programs to develop future female corporate leaders, in which potential female executives are mentored by senior officials from other companies and gain insights into career development.

Firms that have introduced such initiatives said that participating female employees have gained wider perspectives and that executives themselves have also learned from the programs.

Challenges in In-House Promotions

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]