Shin-Etsu Chemical to Invest 3.4 B. Yen in U.S. Capacity

Tokyo, March 6 (Jiji Press)--Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. will invest 3.4 billion dollars in the United States to boost production capacity for polyvinyl chloride, or PVC, and caustic soda, the Japanese company has said.

With the funds, Shintech Inc., the major chemical firm's U.S. unit, plans to build its second ethylene plant and fourth chlor-alkali and vinyl chloride monomer plants at its existing production foothold in Louisiana by the end of 2030.

After the completion of their construction, Shintech's annual production capacity will increase by 625,000 tons for ethylene, a key material for PVC, used in a variety of products including water and sewer pipes, by 500,000 tons for vinyl chloride monomer, an intermediate material, and by 310,000 tons for caustic soda.

Demand for PVC, which is eco-friendlier than other general-purpose plastics, in housing and infrastructure projects is expected to grow on a global scale, Shin-Etsu Chemical said, adding that caustic soda will enjoy stronger demand from the battery and critical mineral sectors.

