Hanamaruki to Sell Liquid "Shio-Koji" Seasoning to U.S. Consumers
Newsfrom JapanEconomy
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Silicon Valley, March 5 (Jiji Press)--Hanamaruki Foods Inc. said Wednesday that it will sell a liquid version of "shio-koji" seasoning to consumers in the United States, starting around this summer.
The product is currently on display at a natural food trade show in Anaheim, California.
The Japanese miso maker has been selling its shio-koji seasoning product, which can be used as a marinade for meat and fish, overseas since 2015, mainly targeting food makers.
The company now expects solid retail demand for shio-koji overseas amid a growing acceptance of fermented food products and koji.
The product will be available in 210-milliliter and 500-milliliter bottles. The prices have yet to be fixed.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]