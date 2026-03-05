Japan Eyeing Legalizing Use of Original Surnames Alone

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 5 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering including in its sixth basic plan for gender equality a policy to legalize the use of original surnames alone for individuals who changed their family names due to marriage, it was learned Thursday.

The policy is based on instructions given by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to relevant ministers.

The sixth plan is expected to be approved by the cabinet later this month. The government is considering submitting related legislation to the current parliamentary session.

The focus will be the scope of situations in which the use of original family names alone is allowed.

While the government has gradually expanded the use of premarriage family names, there still are many situations requiring both original and registered family names, causing inconvenience to many people.

