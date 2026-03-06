Japan PM Takaichi Condemns Iran's Retaliation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi condemned Iran on Thursday over the country's counterstrikes following attacks by the United States and Israel.

In telephone talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Takaichi noted that Iran's attacks targeted diplomatic facilities as well as private-sector facilities including those related to energy, leading to civilian casualties.

Japan "condemns" such actions by Iran, Takaichi said.

The two leaders agreed that Japan and Germany will work together to calm the situation as soon as possible.

With China in mind, Takaichi and Merz shared concerns about the impact on global supply chains from export restrictions on critical minerals and other items. They confirmed Japan-Germany cooperation in the field of economic security.

