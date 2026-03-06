Japan Ruling Bloc Submits Proposal on Lethal Arms Exports

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, submitted a proposal Friday for revising the operational guidelines for the country's three principles on defense equipment exports, aiming to pave the way for allowing exports of lethal arms.

The proposal was submitted to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi by Yasukazu Hamada and Seiji Maehara, security policy chiefs of the LDP and JIP, respectively, among other officials. It called for the removal of restrictions that currently limit defense equipment exports to five categories: rescue, transport, vigilance, surveillance and minesweeping.

Based on the proposal, the government plans to revise the operational guidelines as early as this spring.

The proposal is aimed at strengthening Japan's cooperation with allies and like-minded countries, and enhancing domestic defense production and technological base.

It marks a significant shift in Japan's security policy, as the country has maintained a cautious stance over arms exports. The government will face the need to provide careful explanations about the major shift and introduce safeguards.

