More Husbands Follow Working Wives Abroad

Tokyo, March 7 (Jiji Press)--With more and more women, including those working as diplomats and trading company employees, taking posts outside their home countries, many of their husbands are opting to move abroad with their spouses.

Johanna Lindquist, 49, minister counsellor at the Swedish Embassy in Tokyo, took up her current post in 2023.

Japan is the third foreign country for her to work, after Brazil and the United States. Her husband, David Gren, 49, has switched to become a teacher while taking care of the couple's three children.

Previously, Gren worked for a private-sector company in Sweden. He started preparing to become a teacher before moving to Brazil in 2011.

Recalling the situation at the time, Gren said he thought that it would be a good idea to choose a job he could easily find again when he went back to Sweden.

