PM Takaichi to Attend Memorial in Disaster-Hit Fukushima

Tokyo, March 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will attend a memorial ceremony in the northeastern city of Fukushima on Wednesday to mark the 15th anniversary of the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, Chief Cabinet Secretary Kihara Minoru said Friday.

In a statement released also on Friday, Takaichi highlighted the government's plan to accelerate preparations to establish the planned disaster management agency within this year.

She pledged that her administration would make use of accumulated knowledge and ensure the lessons of the disaster are not forgotten.

Kihara called on the public to observe a moment of silence at 2:46 p.m., the time when the offshore quake occurred, unleashing deadly tsunami waves that hit the Pacific coast of the Tohoku northeastern region.

Postdisaster reconstruction minister Takao Makino will visit disaster-struck Iwate and Miyagi prefectures also in Tohoku.

