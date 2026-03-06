2 Japanese Nationals Detained in Iran

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 6 (Jiji Press)--Two Japanese nationals are being detained in Iran, government officials said Friday.

One of the two, believed to be the Tehran bureau chief of public broadcaster Japan Broadcasting Corp., or NHK, has been in detention since Jan. 20 local time. The other was detained in June last year.

The Japanese government has been able to contact the two nationals even after the U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran on Saturday, and has confirmed their safety, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told a parliamentary committee meeting.

"The government will strongly demand their early release and provide as much support as possible," he said.

