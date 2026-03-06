Nippon Life Sues OpenAI over Legal Advice to Ex-Beneficiary

Newsfrom Japan

Silicon Valley, March 5 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Life Insurance Co. has sued U.S. artificial intelligence developer OpenAI for allegedly giving legal advice via its ChatGPT chatbot without a license to a former insurance beneficiary, it was learned Thursday.

According to the lawsuit, filed by a Nippon Life U.S. unit Wednesday with the federal district court in Chicago, Illinois, a policyholder of Nippon Life disability insurance sued the Osaka-based insurer over a halt to insurance payouts in 2022.

The two sides settled the case in 2024, but the policyholder sought legal advice from ChatGPT to scrap the agreement and used the tool to establish legal arguments and draft documents to resume the case.

The policyholder then asked a court to revive the case and lodged another suit against Nippon Life, according to the petition by the insurer.

Nippon Life is seeking damages, arguing that it was harmed by spending huge amounts of time and money to work on the settled case because OpenAI violated a state law prohibiting practicing as a legal counsellor without a license and gave legal advice via ChatGPT.

