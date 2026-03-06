Japan Princess Akiko to Visit Luxembourg, Monaco

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Princess Akiko will make unofficial visits to Luxembourg and Monaco from March 16 to 24, the Imperial Household Agency said Friday.

According to the agency, the princess, a second cousin of Emperor Naruhito, will give a lecture on Japanese art at a museum in Luxembourg.

In Monaco, the princess is slated to watch a match of an international under-12 rugby sevens tournament in the capacity of honorary patron of the Japan Rugby Football Union, at the invitation of Prince Albert II of the city-state.

Princess Akiko will also deliver a speech at an event to mark the 20th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Monaco.

