15 Years On: Police Chief's Grim Death Estimate Drove Home Acute Shortages

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 10 (Jiji Press)--Just two days after the March 11, 2011, earthquake and tsunami, then Miyagi prefectural police chief Naoto Takeuchi made a chillingly accurate prediction: "The number of bodies will inevitably reach into the tens of thousands."

At a time when confusion was hindering efforts to gather information and the full scale of the disaster was still unclear, the remark at a prefectural disaster response meeting was a stark signal of the magnitude of the catastrophe.

Now 68, Takeuchi recalls the moment, saying, "I hoped I would be completely wrong." He adds, however, "I was desperate to make people understand that everything would be in critically short supply, from temporary morgues to the doctors needed to issue death certificates."

At 2:46 p.m. on the fateful day of the disaster, Takeuchi was in the office of the chief of the Miyagi Prefectural Police Headquarters in Sendai, capital of Miyagi Prefecture, one of the hardest-hit areas in northeastern Japan. Violent tremors sent his computer and documents crashing from his desk to the floor, leaving the office in complete disarray.

When the shaking showed no sign of letting up, he thought that "the building might collapse and crush me to death."

