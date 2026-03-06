Denso Proposes Acquiring Rohm Shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 6 (Jiji Press)--Major auto parts maker Denso Corp. has proposed acquiring shares in major semiconductor producer Rohm Co., it was learned Friday.

"We have been considering various strategic options, including purchasing Rohm shares," Denso said in a statement.

In a separate statement, Rohm said "it is true that the company has received a proposal from Denso" that includes the acquisition of Rohm shares.

In May 2025, the two Japanese companies reached a basic agreement to work together in the semiconductor sector, specifically planning to cooperate for automobile electrification and the development of next-generation vehicles using digital technologies.

As of the end of September last year, Denso held an equity stake of some 5 pct in Rohm. The two firms are listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's top-tier Prime section.

