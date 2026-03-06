Fukushima N-Plant Begins Final Treated Water Release for FY 2025

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 6 (Jiji Press)--The Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant on Friday started the seventh, or final, round of treated water discharge into the Pacific for fiscal 2025, its operator, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc., said.

The operation, scheduled to run until March 24, will result in the release of about 7,800 tons of treated water containing tritium, a radioactive substance, diluted with seawater and discharged via an undersea tunnel about 1 kilometer offshore.

In fiscal 2026, which begins next month, the crippled nuclear plant is set to release about 62,400 tons of treated water in eight rounds of discharge, TEPCO said. The combined amount of tritium is expected to be about 11 trillion becquerels.

The nuclear plant started discharging treated water in August 2023. Tritium concentrations in seawater and marine products have remained far below national regulatory limits.

