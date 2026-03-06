Japan to Evacuate Nationals on Chartered Flights Sun.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 6 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will operate chartered flights from Oman and Saudi Arabia on Sunday to transport Japanese citizens in the Middle East back home amid growing regional tensions in the wake of the escalating conflict between the U.S.-Israeli forces and Iran, officials said Friday.

Meanwhile, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told a press conference Friday that a Self-Defense Forces transport aircraft will be on standby in the Maldives, an island nation in the Indian Ocean, to prepare for unexpected developments in the Middle East situation.

The chartered flights will be available for Japanese expatriates and their family members, with the government shouldering the costs of their travel. As the number of applicants is expected to exceed capacity, priority may be given to elderly people and pregnant women.

The flights are slated to leave Oman and Saudi Arabia on Sunday local time, and arrive at Narita International Airport in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, within the day, according to the government officials.

On Thursday, the Foreign Ministry raised its travel alert for six Middle East countries to Level 3, the second highest on its four-tier system, urging Japanese nationals to avoid traveling to the nations.

