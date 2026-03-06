Japan to Send SDF Plane to Transport Nationals in Middle East

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan will send a Self-Defense Forces aircraft to prepare for operations to transport Japanese nationals in the Middle East, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said Friday.

In view of the escalating tensions in the region, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi asked Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi to prepare for such operations, Kihara told a press conference.

Koizumi then ordered the SDF to make the preparations. As part of the preparations, the SDF will dispatch a transport aircraft to the Maldives, where it will be put on standby, according to Kihara.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]