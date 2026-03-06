Japan, Canada to Create Cyber, Economic Security Consultative Bodies

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and her Canadian counterpart, Mark Carney, agreed Friday to establish bilateral consultative bodies for cybersecurity and economic security.

At their meeting in Tokyo, the two leaders also confirmed that Japan and Canada will elevate their relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

After the meeting, they signed a joint statement including the agreements. Japan and Canada are members of the Group of Seven forum of major industrial nations, and both have close relations with the United States, another G-7 member. In recent years, Canada has been increasing its engagement in the Indo-Pacific region.

Takaichi and Carney also agreed to further strengthen their countries' security cooperation, such as expanding joint exercises between Japan's Self-Defense Forces and the Canadian military, aiming to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to China from late this month, Takaichi and Carney reaffirmed their views regarding China as their countries share the fundamental values such as the rule of law.

