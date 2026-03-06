LDP Resumes Internal Talks on Reducing Lower House Seats

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party resumed discussions Friday to reduce the number of seats in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, by 10 pct.

The LDP held the first general meeting of its Headquarters for Political System Reform since the Feb. 8 Lower House election.

The Japan Innovation Party, the coalition ally of the LDP, argues that only the number of Lower House seats under the proportional representation system should be cut, but some LDP members are still cautious.

Against this background, participants in the general meeting merely reviewed past discussions without mentioning the JIP's position.

"Reducing the number of Lower House seats was written in the coalition agreement (with the JIP) and in the policy pledges for the election," Katsunobu Kato, chairman of the LDP's political system reform headquarters, said at the beginning of the meeting.

