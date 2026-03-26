FOCUS: Sony Expands Support for Women Pursuing Science, Engineering

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 26 (Jiji Press)--Sony Group Corp. is stepping up efforts to encourage more women to pursue studies and careers in science and engineering.

The company is creating opportunities for junior high and high school students interested in these fields to connect with female engineers working in the industry, as well as with female university students preparing for such careers. Through these interactions, Sony Group hopes to share the excitement of discovering new knowledge and the appeal of applying it in real-world careers.

At a time when securing science and engineering talent and promoting diversity in the workplace have become pressing challenges, the company aims to help nurture the next generation of professionals in these areas.

At an event held by Sony Group at its Tokyo headquarters last December, university students spoke with high school students interested in careers in science and engineering, describing what had inspired them to pursue science-related studies. "I can't get enough of the excitement of constantly being inspired," one university student said.

She is a member of the second group of recipients of Sony Group's scholarship program for science and engineering students, which was launched in fiscal 2024. The program awards about 10 students each year nonrepayable scholarships of up to 1.2 million yen annually for a maximum of six years.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]