FOCUS: Japanese Women Build Careers in Male-Dominated Industries

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 15 (Jiji Press)--A growing number of women in Japan are building careers and taking on greater responsibilities in industries long dominated by men, including maritime transportation and construction.

A government survey found that, as of 2020, women accounted for less than 20 pct of the workforce in those sectors, far below the figure of more than 40 pct across all industries. Even so, some women have steadily carved out their own paths, drawing on personal experiences that sparked their ambition and sustained their resolve.

First Female Captain

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]