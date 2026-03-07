Milan-Cortina Winter Paralympics Kicks Off

Newsfrom Japan

Verona, Italy, March 6 (Jiji Press)--The Milan-Cortina Winter Paralympic Games kicked off Friday with an opening ceremony at an amphitheater in Verona, a UNESCO world heritage city in northern Italy.

Over 600 athletes from a record 55 countries and regions will vie for medals in 79 events across six sports at the first winter Paralympics in Italy since the 2006 Turin Games.

A total of 44 Japanese athletes will compete in all six sports, making it the largest Japanese delegation for a winter Paralympic Games held outside of Japan.

At the opening ceremony, Italian President Sergio Mattarella declared the games open. Considering the burden of travel caused by the dispersed venues, each country and region was encouraged to have only two athletes attend the opening ceremony. Snowboarder Junta Kosuda and curling player Aki Ogawa carried the Japanese flag in the ceremony.

Japanese Paralympians are just three medals shy of reaching a 100 cumulative medals won at the Winter Games. The country netted 24 medals at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics held last month, a record high for the Winter Olympics.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]