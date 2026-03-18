15 Years On: Local "Kamaboko" Maker Helps Disaster-Hit Town

Newsfrom Japan

Onagawa, Miyagi Pref., March 18 (Jiji Press)--A "kamaboko" fish cake manufacturer in a town in the northeastern Japan prefecture of Miyagi has continued to lend the local community and firms a helping hand for reconstruction from a devastating earthquake and tsunami 15 years ago.

Hurt to see the changes caused to the town of Onagawa by the disaster and the subsequent population outflow, Masaki Takahashi, 51, who heads Takamasa Co., boasting a 90-year history in the town, said that his company has continued offering reconstruction support because it could "not just stand by and watch."

The economic toll the tsunami inflicted on Onagawa was catastrophic, with almost all factories of local seafood-processing companies, an engine for the town's growth, rendered unusable.

Although Takamasa's factory was located on higher ground and unscathed in the tsunami, the company had to suspend production as the quake led to the plant's ceiling collapsing.

The hardship did not stop Takahashi, however. He said Takamasa wanted to help the town right after the disaster struck.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]