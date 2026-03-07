London Concert Marks 15 Years since Massive Quake in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

London, March 6 (Jiji Press)--A memorial concert was held at a church in London on Friday ahead of the 15th anniversary of the March 11, 2011, massive earthquake and tsunami that mainly struck northeastern Japan.

At the event, titled "Echoes of Hope: A Global Peace Tribute Inspired by 3.11 Japan Disaster," Japanese residents in Britain and others performed songs and staged readings drawn from survivors' experiences, underscoring their resolve to move beyond grief and entrust hope to the future.

One centerpiece was a reading titled "Itodenwa," meaning string telephone in Japanese, a short story based on the experience of author Juri Sato, 18, from the city of Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture. She lost her older sister, who was 6 years old at the time, when her kindergarten bus was engulfed by the tsunami. Accompanied by piano music, the reading conveyed Sato's vow to live with resilience, preserving the memories of the disaster while pursuing her aspirations.

Children joined the concert choir, appealing for the importance of supporting one another in times of hardship.

A local orchestra performed the theme from the Japanese animated series "Space Battleship Yamato," drawing sustained applause from the audience.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]