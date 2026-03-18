INTERVIEW: Expert Urges Deeper Reporting beyond "First Woman" Angle

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 18 (Jiji Press)--Whenever a woman rises to the top position in politics, business or other fields for the first time, Japanese news organizations have traditionally highlighted the development primarily through the lens of her being the "first woman."

Prominent recent examples include Sanae Takaichi, who was elected Japan's first female prime minister last year, and Tomoko Yoshino, who in 2021 became the first woman to serve as president of the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, better known as Rengo.

Kaori Hayashi, executive vice president of the University of Tokyo and a professor specializing in journalism studies, is herself a trailblazer as the first female president of the Japan Association for Media, Journalism and Communication Studies.

While men are often judged by their credibility and accomplishments, women, no matter how senior their positions, are still sometimes expected to offer a distinctly female perspective. "I often find that exhausting," Hayashi said candidly.

At the same time, she stressed, "I want to acknowledge that being in a position described as the 'first woman' is something to be grateful for." Since her grandmother's generation, many women have continued to be denied opportunities. "We're carrying the feelings of those who couldn't get the jobs they wanted," she added.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]