Nintendo Sues U.S. Govt over Reciprocal Tariffs

Washington, March 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese game giant Nintendo Co.'s U.S. subsidiary filed a lawsuit with the U.S. Court of International Trade on Friday, seeking a refund of duties paid under the U.S. government's reciprocal tariff policy, which was struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court.

In its complaint, Nintendo of America Inc. argued that U.S. President Donald Trump does not have the authority to impose tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, and sought a refund of all duties paid.

Trump's tariff policies affected Nintendo's business also by forcing the company to delay the start of preorder sales in the United States for the new Nintendo Switch 2 video game console released last year.

The USCIT has ordered the U.S. government to refund tariffs already paid in a separate suit filed by a U.S. company. Judge Richard Eaton, who issued the order, has indicated that he will take on other suits. Similar lawsuits have been filed since the Supreme Court ruling.

