Japan Toy Makers Recast Childhood Play through Diversity Lens

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 8 (Jiji Press)--Some Japanese toy makers are redesigning their products to reflect diversity and reduce gender stereotypes, aiming to broaden the world children see through play as gender roles become less rigid.

Toys, often encountered in early childhood and influential in shaping later values, have long mirrored social norms. Once commonly displayed in stores as items "for girls" or "for boys," products are now increasingly marketed without such rigid divisions.

Toy makers are gradually shifting in ways that reflect a broader effort to rethink the world children see, one that better accommodates diversity.

"Products that embrace diversity and can be enjoyed by anyone are expected," an official from Tomy Co. said, describing the development philosophy behind its long-running "Licca-chan" fashion doll line. The official added that toys function as "a microcosm of society." Since its 1967 debut, the beloved doll has been redesigned repeatedly to reflect children's changing surroundings.

A dollhouse released last year, for instance, incorporates family-oriented activities such as bowling. Purchases by boys are also on the rise. "We hope messages about embracing and respecting diversity, including gender diversity, will reach children naturally through play," the official said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]