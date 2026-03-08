Taiwanese Premier Visits Japan for WBC

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 7 (Jiji Press)--Taiwanese Premier Cho Jung-tai visited Japan on Saturday to watch the Taiwan-Czech Republic game of the World Baseball Classic held at Tokyo Dome the same day, Taiwan's Central News Agency reported.

This is believed to be the first time since Japan and Taiwan severed diplomatic ties in 1972 that the visit to Japan of a sitting premier of the self-ruled island has come to light.

Cho watched the game together with Lee Yi-yang, Taiwan's de facto ambassador to Japan, and Taiwanese Sports Minister Lee Yang, according to the report.

In 2022, then Taiwanese Vice President Lai Ching-te visited Japan to attend the funeral of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Last year, Taiwanese Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung visited Japan, prompting opposition from China.

