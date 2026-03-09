15 Years On: Govt to Show Safety of Soil from Decontamination

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 9 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government needs to show the safety of soil from decontamination work after the 2011 nuclear accident in Fukushima Prefecture, postdisaster reconstruction minister Takao Makino has said.

The government will promote the reuse of the soil with low levels of radioactivity, which was collected through decontamination of areas polluted by the triple meltdown at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan, he said in an interview ahead of Wednesday, the 15th anniversary of the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, which triggered the nuclear accident.

Asked how to realize the final disposal of such soil, now kept at interim storage in Fukushima, outside the prefecture, Makino said, "We'll strive to let people know that this is an issue that concerns the whole country," so that the soil will be accepted across the country.

"We must use the soil first and show that it's safe," he added, expressing a wish to promote the use of the soil including at regional offices of central government agencies.

On the outlook for lifting evacuation orders in so-called difficult-to-return zones in Fukushima, where entry is strictly restricted due to intense radiation, Makino said, "We're carrying out decontamination and improving the living environment there."

